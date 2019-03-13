×
5 Reasons why this week's SmackDown Live was one of the best in recent memory (12 March 2019)

Mohit Kushwaha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.62K   //    13 Mar 2019, 20:35 IST

The final segment was a perfectly produced confrontation between the babyfaces and the evil Boss
Smackdown Live has for long stayed light years ahead of Monday Night Raw. The Superstar Shakeup last year saw the likes of Samoa Joe, The Bar, Andrade and Miz joining the blue brand along with the returning Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio, Smackdown Live became a must-watch television show every week.

However, ever since Daniel Bryan became champion, the quality has soared to immense heights and has remained consistent for almost four months now! There is a tremendous gap when it comes to quality between the red brand and the blue, and it is pretty apparent at this point.

This week's Smackdown Live episode, the fall-out show of Fastlane, made tremendous progress in the storylines, saw some of the best promos in recent memory, and produced entertaining in-ring action.

We look at five reasons behind the spectacular two-hour journey on Smackdown Live this week.

#5 Shane McMahon's terrifying promo

Shane McMahon gave a terrifying promo on SDL this week
Shane McMahon gave a terrifying promo on SDL this week

Shane McMahon winning the Best in the World trophy should have been the impetus for his heel turn. However, WWE stalled his heel turn until Fastlane, and it resulted in a golden storyline between him and The Miz.

Not all heels are able to extract anger and resentment from the crowds today. However, Shane McMahon did exactly that and laid the stage for what should be an entertaining match at WrestleMania. Imagine being such a good heel that you get people to cheer The Miz instead of you!

Shane McMahon nailed his promo on Smackdown Live and his antics with Greg Hamilton helped him establish his persona and assert his dominance. Shane has eased into a heel persona with relative ease, and it only gets interesting from this point onward.

