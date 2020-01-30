5 reasons why Tommaso Ciampa is challenging Adam Cole for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Portland

Will Tommaso Ciampa finally manage to get his hands on Goldie?

Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole have been involved in a bitter rivalry since the former made his return from injury, as The Psycho Killer is looking to reclaim the WWE NXT Championship.

While we’ve watched them get physically involved several times since Ciampa’s return (with NXT TakeOver: WarGames taking the cake), they have not battled in a Championship match.

This week, Ciampa took matters into his own hands by taking out Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly backstage with a steel pipe before coming out to the ring with a table.

He set up the table and watched as Adam Cole came out to exact revenge for the attack. William Regal handed Cole the Championship match contract for NXT TakeOver: Portland, which Ciampa took from Cole after power bombing him onto the table, then signed it with his blood.

In this article, we'll look at the 5 reasons why Ciampa is challenging Cole for the NXT Championship at the next TakeOver event.

#5 No better challenger around

Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor are busy with their rivalry

NXT is flooded with some of the best talents in the wrestling industry. This has helped the brand reach more fans in recent times, and even pick up a television deal in the process. Therefore more fans want to watch NXT weekly.

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the oldest performers on NXT and deserves to remain in the top title picture frequently, due to the hard work he’s put in.

Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor, and Keith Lee are some of the other top Superstars who could have been at the forefront of the Championship run, but they aren’t in it for various reasons.

Gargano and Balor are set to battle each other at TakeOver: Portland in a match which will likely extend their rivalry for the next few months. They have also received their shot at Cole’s prize and failed to win it in their matches.

Keith Lee is already holding the North American Championship which he won recently and needs time to build before he can challenge for the NXT Championship.

With all these factors in mind, there is no better man to challenge Cole than Ciampa at the moment, and he could do whatever is required to win Goldie back.

