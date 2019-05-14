5 reasons why Vince McMahon will never make Braun Strowman Universal Champion

A summary of Braun Strowman's 2019

It's safe to say that 2019 hasn't exactly been Braun Strowman's year, especially given the trajectory his career had taken in 2017 and 2018. It's crazy because 2019 was supposed to start off with Braun Strowman challenging for the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar.

He was then taken out of the equation and had his title opportunity stripped after he flipped over Vince McMahon's limo, giving Finn Balor the opportunity instead. He fell short as the runner-up in the 2019 Royal Rumble and after that, not much was done with him.

He entered the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal for the second time in three years - but this time, he actually won it. Not that it means much and his year going from bad to worse was cemented when he was replaced at Money in the Bank at the last minute after losing a match to Sami Zayn.

The one common factor throughout is that Vince McMahon was always hesitant to pull the trigger on Strowman, even when he had multiple opportunities to become Universal Champion while he was hot. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. Here's why Strowman will never become Universal Champion.

#5. Doesn't have the same momentum as before

Braun Strowman doesn't have the same momentum as before

One of the reasons why WWE might not feel the need to pull the trigger on Strowman is that he doesn't have the same momentum as before. It's a real shame, because 2017 was basically Strowman's breakout year.

He was hotter than ever before and it was the perfect time to put the Universal title on him. He was beginning to be called the "Greatest Big Man in WWE history", but now, it's unlikely that it's going to be the case and it's unlikely if he'll ever be that hot again.

