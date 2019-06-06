5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Goldberg to beat The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown 2019

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.22K // 06 Jun 2019, 20:34 IST

First time ever!

The dream match is happening - over ten years after it realistically should have. Goldberg and The Undertaker will go to war in the main event of WWE Super ShowDown 2019. As advertised, it will, in fact, be the first time that the two legends ever face off.

We've only ever gotten one tease of Goldberg vs The Undertaker before - at Royal Rumble 2017. But Goldberg's purpose in that match was just to eliminate Lesnar, while The Undertaker was a realistic strong option of eliminating him. As for The Phenom himself, his role in that match was to put over Roman Reigns.

Ultimately, it's been over two years, two retirements and one Hall of Fame induction later - and they're finally going head-to-head. Unsurprisingly, it's in Saudi Arabia, a place where legends seem to happily come down.

Either way, we firmly believe that The Undertaker will not only pin Goldberg, but he'll give him the second clean loss of his career (the first of which was at WrestleMania 33 against Brock Lesnar, believe it or not).

Here are five reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Goldberg to beat The Undertaker.

#5. It makes no sense for Goldberg to win

Goldberg reacts after going face to face with The Phenom

Think about this. What exactly does a Goldberg win achieve? Realistically speaking, nothing. Sure, Goldberg is an absolute destroyer and 10-15 years ago, nobody would have doubted the decision to have Goldberg go over The Undertaker.

However, Goldberg has been on the sidelines for a while now (and deservedly so). He's basically just coming out for a one-off. So if you were to think from the perspective of Vince McMahon, what incentive is there realistically for Goldberg to go over.

With The Undertaker, age isn't exactly on his side, but there are still options.

