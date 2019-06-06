×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Goldberg to beat The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown 2019

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.22K   //    06 Jun 2019, 20:34 IST

First time ever!
First time ever!

The dream match is happening - over ten years after it realistically should have. Goldberg and The Undertaker will go to war in the main event of WWE Super ShowDown 2019. As advertised, it will, in fact, be the first time that the two legends ever face off.

We've only ever gotten one tease of Goldberg vs The Undertaker before - at Royal Rumble 2017. But Goldberg's purpose in that match was just to eliminate Lesnar, while The Undertaker was a realistic strong option of eliminating him. As for The Phenom himself, his role in that match was to put over Roman Reigns.

Ultimately, it's been over two years, two retirements and one Hall of Fame induction later - and they're finally going head-to-head. Unsurprisingly, it's in Saudi Arabia, a place where legends seem to happily come down.

Either way, we firmly believe that The Undertaker will not only pin Goldberg, but he'll give him the second clean loss of his career (the first of which was at WrestleMania 33 against Brock Lesnar, believe it or not).

Here are five reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Goldberg to beat The Undertaker.

#5. It makes no sense for Goldberg to win

Goldberg reacts after going face to face with The Phenom
Goldberg reacts after going face to face with The Phenom

Think about this. What exactly does a Goldberg win achieve? Realistically speaking, nothing. Sure, Goldberg is an absolute destroyer and 10-15 years ago, nobody would have doubted the decision to have Goldberg go over The Undertaker.

However, Goldberg has been on the sidelines for a while now (and deservedly so). He's basically just coming out for a one-off. So if you were to think from the perspective of Vince McMahon, what incentive is there realistically for Goldberg to go over.

With The Undertaker, age isn't exactly on his side, but there are still options.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 The Undertaker Goldberg
Advertisement
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 2 reasons why Undertaker should win and 2 reasons why Goldberg should win
RELATED STORY
3 Possible reasons why Goldberg is facing Undertaker at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 3 match results that can shock the world
RELATED STORY
3 potential reasons why WWE booked the Undertaker and Goldberg to appear on separate shows
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Goldberg Vs The Undertaker should not happen
RELATED STORY
Five things WWE must do at Super ShowDown 
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 3 Matches you should not miss
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Disappointments on the way to the Saudi Arabia Event 
RELATED STORY
5 Things that must happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 4 Biggest Shockers we could see - Return of a legend, Title change
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us