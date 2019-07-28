5 reasons why Vince McMahon won’t let Kevin Owens quit WWE again at SummerSlam 2019

Kevin Owens is willing to quit WWE if Shane McMahon beats him at WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam is just a few weeks away and WWE has already booked most of the matches for the show. One of the most interesting bouts heading into the show is between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Both Superstars have been feuding since the past few weeks and WWE has tried their best to build this rivalry up. The former Universal Champion, being frustrated with Shane, put his career on the line so that the latter couldn't refuse to face him.

And last week, WWE made it official. Both Superstars are scheduled to fight at the Biggest Party of the Summer and fans are excited to find out whether Kevin Owens is going to lose and quit WWE or not. I believe he won’t leave WWE and here are 5 reasons why Vince McMahon would make sure it doesn’t happen.

#5 Kevin Owens has already "quit" WWE once and it didn't go so well

Last year, Kevin Owens faced Braun Strowman at SummerSlam and lost in less than 2 minutes. Then he faced Seth Rollins in an impromptu match on Raw and suffered another loss. Later on the show, he addressed the crowd and announced that he is quitting WWE.

Fans were shocked by his decision and wanted to know what exactly was going on his mind. Some thought WWE had long-term plans for him, while others thought it was happening for real. The following week, Owens returned to the WWE ring and acted as if nothing had happened.

It could have been an interesting storyline but WWE clearly blew it. And maybe, they don’t want to take that risk again. Last year, Baron Corbin brought him back to Raw but this year, nobody has got his back!

