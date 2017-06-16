5 reasons why we don’t want Kurt Angle vs Triple H

A potential match-up between Kurt Angle and Triple H isn't best for business.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2017, 23:00 IST

Could this fight happen in the near future?

Kurt Angle has been doing a solid job as the general manager of Monday Night Raw, and we didn’t expect anything less. Whilst the overall product may not exactly be riveting right now, the Olympic Gold Medallist is making things a lot more interesting – even if his comedy skits did hit their peak during his first night in power.

The rumours are circulating that Kurt will soon be allowed back inside the squared circle, and everyone has their own opinion when it comes to who the former WWE Champion is going to face. Some think that facing a newer star will be more beneficial, meanwhile, others feel that nostalgia matches are the way to go.

Whichever camp you fall into, we’re confident that you’ll join us in saying that Kurt Angle vs Triple H is NOT the direction that the company should go in. The former foes turned friends appear to be on a collision course for an eventual match, most likely at SummerSlam or even WrestleMania 34. We REALLY don’t want to see that happen, and we feel as if our reasons are justified.

So with that being said, here are five reasons why we don’t want Kurt Angle vs Triple H.

#1 Likely Triple H win

Triple H rarely seems to lose when he competes lately

Three things are certain in this life: death, taxes and the occasional Triple H burial. No matter how hard we try to avoid it The Game always seems to find a way to make others look worse in order to benefit himself, and sometimes he even utilises his wife’s dreaded slap in order to do so.

Given the age of both men involved, in addition to how long they’re going to stick around for, it seems like a certainty that The Cerebral Assassin would walk away with yet another victory.

His last big one came against Sting at WrestleMania 31, and we’re confident that he’s still got that burning desire within him to get out the shovel.