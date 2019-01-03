×
5 Reasons why Women ruled WWE in 2018

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Feature
413   //    03 Jan 2019, 19:04 IST

Two women - One ambition
Two women - One ambition

WWE has been the biggest company showcasing some of the best male and female talent in the world on one stage for decades. The results have been a product which has been unmatched thus far, and the men and women in the company work hard day and night to ensure that it remains the same.

For years we have seen the male wrestlers dominate the stage while the women have mostly been seen as pretty faces who attract the crowd but do not have much to offer in the ring. However, things have changed in the past few years as the women's division has come at par with the men in terms of talent and skills and have even outshined them on several occasions.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE newsrumors and all other wrestling news

Even though WWE has drifted away from intergender wrestling matches, the women still managed to pull the spotlight onto themselves in the past five years. In 2018, women were able to take all this much further and they achieved a lot more than many would have imagined five years ago.

At the end of the year, it seems like the women of WWE finally managed to rule the company and lead a revolution. Take a look at the five reasons that made 2018 the year of women in WWE.

#5 Women’s Royal Rumble and Evolution pay-per-view

For the first time ever women could compete in a Royal Rumble match
For the first
time
ever women could compete in a Royal Rumble match

2018 was a very special year for the female superstars for two very big reasons. First of all, we saw the inaugural women’s Royal Rumble match take place which was a step in the right direction. 30 women from the current roster stepped up with some of the legends from the past and became part of a historical event where they entered the ring to win a title shot against any one of the two brand’s champion. 

At the end of the first Women's Royal Rumble, we saw The Empress of Tomorrow Asuka come out on top and earn an opportunity for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Secondly, the first-ever women’s pay-per-view event called Evolution was announced in July 2018. The thought behind it was to take the women’s revolution a big step further.

The event hosted a 20-women battle royal match and also saw all four top championships of the women’s roster being defended on the same night. The 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament final also took place at the event and saw Toni Storm win the tournament against the Japanese-born Io Shirai.

RELATED STORY
