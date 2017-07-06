5 reasons why the world of wrestling hates John Laurinaitis

Johnny Ace needs to work on his public image.

Keep smiling, Johnny

As is to be expected in a business like professional wrestling, you get some ‘interesting’ characters so to speak from time to time. Whether it be due to their overwhelming charisma or just their irritating personality, everyone has their own story, and more often than not we can learn to appreciate that. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case for John Laurinaitis.

Putting aside his mind-numbingly dull appearances on Total Bellas, Big Johnny has managed to rub people the wrong way for years now. From backstage interactions to actual on screen performances, we fail to see how people can continue to defend a man who has done everything in his power to be universally hated by the WWE Universe.

Of course, there’s no doubt that he has made some contributions to the product over the years, but whether or not they’ve been positive is something we’ll leave entirely up to you. In our minds, the landscape of professional wrestling as a whole wouldn’t be all too different if the former Raw GM were to ride off into the sunset with the Bellas’ mother.

So with all of that being said, here are five (extremely valid) reasons as to why wrestling hates John Laurinaitis.

#1 People Power

Oh good god what a mess

If you weren’t watching professional wrestling back in late 2011 and early 2012, then goodness gracious please consider yourself the luckiest person on the planet. The whole People Power gimmick that involved the man himself becoming Raw General Manager is, arguably, the worst authority-based storyline of the last decade.

His performances on the mic were awful, he main evented Over The Limit on a card that included CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan, and there was just no charisma whatsoever. Some may say that was the whole point, but there’s a difference between “he’s doing such good work as a heel” heat and “please just go away” heat.

