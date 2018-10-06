5 Reasons Why WWE Can't Break Up The Shield Yet

Is the clock really ticking on The Shield?

Should The WWE break up The Shield again

Believe it or not, the mere question is having an extremely polarizing effect on The WWE Universe right now and it has of fans upset that the company would even consider something like this right now. Of course, a lot of that has to do with WWE only reuniting The Shield two months ago, but it also feels like there's more of a story to be told.

With that being said and WWE planting the seeds of Dean Ambrose turning on The Shield, what exactly would the company stand to benefit by putting this on the back burner for a while. In the end, it is ultimately up to WWE on what they want to do here, but here are some reasons why The Shield shouldn't break up yet.

As always, let us know your thoughts on The Shield breaking up in the comments below and when you think it will happen. Also be sure to let us know who you want to turn on who and how exactly you would script it.

#5 Merchandise sales

Is WWE really willing to split up their biggest money maker?

Why would WWE want to break up The Shield when Roman Reigns just beat John Cena in merchandise sales? Furthermore, why would WWE end The Shield reunion so early when it has been admitted countless times that one of the biggest reasons for the reunion was to sell merchandise.

Between that and nostalgia being a very powerful thing, does WWE just think they can't milk this anymore? Are the results they have been receiving lacklustre? That's pretty hard to believe given The Shield's immense popularity and WWE would probably be a fool to give up that massive merchandise check this early in the game.

