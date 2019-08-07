5 reasons why WWE had Shane McMahon destroy Kevin Owens on this week's SmackDown Live

After weeks of Stunners and attacks, McMahon struck back at the former Universal Champion.

If you haven't had the chance to catch SmackDown Live over the past few months, you've been missing one of WWE's most entertaining stories. Over this period, Kevin Owens has reinvented himself as the voice of the WWE Universe and has made it clear that he has one target in mind: the Best in the World, Shane McMahon.

Since turning heel earlier this year, McMahon has been everywhere - on SmackDown Live, Monday Night RAW, and pay-per-views - and fans have gotten sick of the over-exposure of the former Tag Team Champion.

Ready for a match against Kevin Owens this Sunday, Shane was able to turn the tides on the Prizefighter after weeks of being assaulted by KO, demolishing the former Universal Champion in an act that shocked many members of the WWE Universe.

Here are five reasons why WWE had Shane McMahon destroy Kevin Owens on this week's edition of SmackDown Live.

#5 Because Owens is going to squash him

Owens could crush the Best in the World at SummerSlam.

This seems to be the most likely outcome at SummerSlam, as though Shane was able to get the advantage on this week's edition of the blue brand, it is seemingly too little, too late.

Instead, most fans are expecting Owens to completely squash the Best in the World and retain his job in the process, but still, want to be careful with how they treat Shane O'Mac.

If a squash match is the plan for this Sunday, then having Shane get the advantage last night at least allows the former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion a bit of his heat back, and though he will come up short at the PPV, at least the Best in the World was able to get some shots in along the way to his destruction.

