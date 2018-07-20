5 reasons why WWE has not been entertaining after WrestleMania 34

WWE has failed drastically in recent times

With SummerSlam right around the corner, many members of the WWE Universe are sitting back and wondering when exactly the WWE is going to get good again. The greatest thing about WWE or pro wrestling fans is the passion they have. They constantly talk about the product, debate about it and suggest ways it can improve.

Whether it's because certain stars don't move business, aren't 'over' or vice versa, WWE management will carefully pick and choose which stars are featured acts on TV and which stars will continue to be underutilised.

Although that won't prevent some fans from hoping for the best, it's time that we realize that some things in WWE are almost inevitable even if we think the company is making the wrong decision.

Even fixing one or two would help! Here, you'll find just five examples of what exactly it is that's making the WWE so boring right now. So here are the reasons why.

#5 Finn Balor not being pushed

Finn has not received his Universal title rematch yet

If you've been puzzled by the bizarre booking of Finn Balor on the main roster, it may be because Vince McMahon isn't a fan of him.

Since WrestleMania 34 - he lost the ladder match for the IC title at the Greatest Royal Rumble, was left off of Backlash, lost the Money in the Bank Ladder match, then finally won a match at Extreme Rules against Baron Corbin, and lost the qualifying match to become the number one contender for the Universal Title the following night on Raw.

The further Balor gets into his main roster run, the more it appears he will never reach the Universal Title picture again. But we've seen what being labeled as 'not over' or 'boring' did to Cesaro's singles career, and the booking of Balor indicates he will follow a similar career path where McMahon doesn't have enough faith in him to make him a legitimate or consistent main event star.

