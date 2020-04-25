5 Reasons why WWE left Sasha Banks out of the Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Something better coming her way?

Sasha Banks isn't going to climb the corporate ladder this year

Surprisingly enough, this week's SmackDown played out much better than its previous shows since COVID-19 changed the landscape of the sporting industry. The Money In The Bank Ladder Match picture was made clearer and the WWE Universe is closer to witnessing one of its favorite Superstars climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase that gives him/her the ultimate advantage for challenging the reigning champion.

Many of us must have expected Sasha Banks to go on to beat Lacey Evans in her MITB qualifying match this week. It looked like the best opportunity to cash in on the issues Bayley and Banks have been facing in their relationship. WWE swerved us and gave us what was rather unexpected. We will see Lacey Evans challenge for the MITB Briefcase on May 10th.

This decision caught the WWE Universe by surprise and I am one of them. It's hard to wonder why WWE wouldn't pull the trigger and have The Boss qualify for the Ladder Match to win it and cash in her briefcase on her long time friend Bayley. Nevertheless, here I am trying to reason out WWE's decsion.

#5 WWE is still sour with The Boss

Sasha Banks was on a hiatus from the WWE

Back in 2019, at the Elimination Chamber PPV, Banks and Bayley became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, their reign was shortlived as they lost the belts in 49 days at WrestleMania 35 to the IIconics. This didn't settle well with The Boss and she cancelled an appearance on a talk show the next day.

According to Bayley and Banks, they were promised a long reign so that they could bring legitimacy to the Womens' Tag Team Titles. Be that as it may, they weren't informed that they would be losing the belts until the very last minute.

Rumor had it that Banks was unhappy with the decision and was planning on walking out on the WWE but no official statement from either of the parties was made public. We saw Banks return after four months in a blue hair avatar. While she has had a credible run as a heel, she was missing from the Royal Rumble and now from the MITB ladder match. Maybe deep down, WWE has lost faith in The Boss?