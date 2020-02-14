5 Reasons why WWE may be planning AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

Could we actually see this dream match at WrestleMania 36?

The card at WrestleMania 36 looks to be loaded and then some, with Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre as the featured attraction and other matches like Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, very likely to be added to the card. John Cena is also almost certain to be involved in the event in some way.

And yet another rumor surfaced not very long ago, courtesy the fine folks at WrestleZone, who said that plans may be in place for The Undertaker to take on AJ Styles. This is certainly a huge development and if this match is indeed happening, there could be a variety of reasons why it is.

Be sure to let me know your thoughts about this contest in the section right below. Would you be excited to see these two innovators take each other on at WrestleMania?

Also, who do you think should win the match?

#5 Closest thing to The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels

Rumours circulating that AJ Styles v the Undertaker is being discussed to take place at this year's WrestleMania.



Certainly a dream match, thoughts if this was to happen? pic.twitter.com/Rzaafuxu16 — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) February 13, 2020

Many believe that the two matches between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleManias 25 and 26 are the two best WWE matches in the company's history.

Shawn Michaels is, of course, retired, although he makes the occasional appearance as a member of NXT management, in addition to the one match that he wrestled in Saudi Arabia as a member of D-Generation X. Many feel that the closest thing to Shawn Michaels as an in-ring performer in today's generation is The Phenomenal One.

Of course, The Undertaker is a lot older than he was when he had the classics with Michaels, but there's no reason why these two legends cannot make magic on their own, even if they do not necessarily recreate the past. Who should win such a match, dear reader?

