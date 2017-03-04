5 reasons why WWE needs to end 205 Live and the Cruiserweight division

205 Live and the Cruiserweight division are failing. I look at 5 reasons why they have blown the concept and why it needs to just go away.

@billibhatti by Billi Bhatti Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 10:43 IST

205 Live has failed since day one

The Cruiserweight division had the possibility of being one the best things on Monday Night Raw. After all, most people enjoyed the Cruiserweight Classic on the WWE Network. However, 205 Live and the Cruiserweight division has failed miserably.

205 Live and the Cruiserweight division are both experiments by the WWE that have, for the lack of a better term, failed.

So today we’re going to discuss 5 reasons why WWE needs to pull the plug and end 205 Live and the Cruiserweight Division altogether.

#1 They killed it on night one

Foley forgot how to speak

On September 19th, four wrestlers from the Cruiserweight Classic had a match on Raw to determine who the No. 1 contender for TJ Perkins’ Cruiserweight title would be.

The Raw general manager Mick Foley had the task of putting these guys over by introducing them and telling the fans where they were from. Usually an excellent talker with superb mic skills, Mick Foley blew his promo.

He fumbled his words during the promo, resulting in the crowd being uninterested in anything that he had to say.

The match would have been far better suited to the SD Live brand, with Daniel Bryan introducing stars that he was familiar with. Although the four wrestlers put on a solid match that night, the fans in the crowd could not care less.

The only wrestler who received a loud pop from the fans that night was Brian Kendrick. Fast forward to now and nothing has really improved since then. The quality of the matches are only part of the problem.

The main issue is that the fans STILL have no reason to care about the Cruiserweight wrestlers.