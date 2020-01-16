5 reasons why WWE put Cain Velasquez in 2020 Royal Rumble

Cain Velasquez could do a lot of damage in the Royal Rumble.

Superstar after Superstar has declared their entry into the men and women's Royal Rumble this year, but no one was expecting former UFC star, Cain Velasquez to throw his name into the hat. In fact, the move has created a lot of buzz around the upcoming match and what exactly WWE's plan is here.

And then there's the bigger question. Why would WWE choose to bring him back into action now and do so in arguably their biggest wild card match of the year? If nothing else, WWE has never implemented a strategy quite like this for the Royal Rumble and one has to wonder where exactly WWE is going with this?

With that being said and Velasquez now an official entrant in the men's Royal Rumble, here are five reasons why WWE choose to do this. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us why you thin WWE did this.

#5 Make him relevant again

WWE needs to make fans forget about Cain Velasquez's los at Crown Jewel

It has been quite a while since the WWE Universe has seen Cain Velasquez in the ring and the last time they did, he left quite the sour taste in their mouths. Of course that is largely due to the fact that he tapped out in under a minute to Brock Lesnar, but the company also never followed up with that in any meanifgful way.

With that being said and WrestleMania season right around the corner, now is the perfect time for WWE to start building up Velasquez again. Another big reason for this is the fact that Velasquez needs to gain some momentum between now and WrestleMania, which is another huge reason why the Royal Rumble is crucial for him.

In the end, the name of the game is momentum and that is something that Velasquez is lacking right now. He is also lacking a guaranteed opponent at WrestleMania 36, but it honestly seems like WWE is using his entry into the Royal Rumble as a way to solve that problem.

