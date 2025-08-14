5 Reasons Why WWE should re-sign Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's WWE departure is currently a popular topic in the world of professional wrestling. Fans have been constantly discussing and sharing their thoughts and opinions on the matter.In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Kross revealed that he received a deal, which was later rescinded. The Herald of Doomsday has been receiving massive support from the fans who are rallying to get him back to the Stamford-based promotion.Speaking in the same interview, the 40-year-old star revealed that he wants to stay with WWE and is open to talking. This listicle examines five reasons why the Stamford-based promotion should re-sign Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.#5. The former champion is over with fansSince his post-WrestleMania promo at Sam Roberts' interview, Karrion Kross's stock has risen tenfold, and he has gained massive fan support, which has been growing with each passing day.To everyone's surprise, Kross has done it all alone, organically, without any PR or a push from the creatives; his hard work and love for the business have led him where he is today. WWE is a mix of making new talents, and Karrion could be the best fit on the roster, as he is a well-rounded talent.#4. Lack of fresh top guysWWE needs some new faces for the company, and the same superstars are getting repeated chances at the top, and even facing the same guys over and over again.The Stamford-based promotion needs some fresh prospects to face their major champions, craft new storylines, raise fans' interest, and evolve into megastars.Bringing Kross back and putting him in the main-event spot would be an easy track for the company, as the former NXT Champion is already over with fans, and they feel a certain connection with him and would be comfortable seeing him in the title picture.#3. Fewer heels on the rosterWWE, under Triple H's era, has done an impressive job crafting great babyface characters. However, he has significantly lacked in creating a strong opposition.The current division has fewer heel characters, and with John Cena again turning into a good guy, things have completely turned south as the roster lacks bad guys.Kross has been a villainous character throughout his run, and if given a proper creative booking, he could do wonders as a heel. Therefore, re-signing him would be a good move.#2. Mid-card WWE title pictureThe stock of men's mid-card titles has dropped massively. SmackDown is still keeping it relevant with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu's Bloodline saga.However, the Intercontinental Championship picture appears weak, though Dominik Mysterio is a great representative; he needs a serious threat. Putting either of the titles on Kross would elevate the prestige of mid-card gold to another level, given his current momentum.#1. Proven faction guyKarrion Kross translates great work as a pro wrestler and is a complete talent. He has also proven his worth as a great stable leader of The Final Testament. Although the faction did not sit well with fans, it reflected the leadership qualities of Kross.Paul Heyman heaped massive praise on Karrion's name recently in an interview, and both share a personal connection, which reveals that he could be a Paul Heyman guy. Down the line, The Herald of Doomsday could be a perfect addition to The Vision faction.