5 Reasons Why WWE Reuniting DX Is A Mistake

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 841 // 09 Oct 2018, 10:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who's ready to classify this DX reunion as a failure?

Are you ready?

While those three words used to incite cheers from The WWE Universe a decade ago, it is now the rallying cry of two old men who have no business being in the ring. Furthermore, it is a cheap use of a reunion tour on WWE's part and it should have no place in today's WWE landscape.

Of course this might have been a semi decent feud if three of the four men involved in the storyline could actually still compete, but they don't seem to be able to any more. With that being said, the story will have to be mostly told through promos and attitude era style segments, but who knows if even that is going to work!

In all honesty, there are a lot of reasons why making this decision was a mistake and they will all be explained in the coming slides. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if you are excited about The DX reunion or not. Also let us know if you're looking forward to the upcoming match between DX and The Brothers of Destruction.

#5 Low ratings

Why would WWE do this when Monday Night Raw's ratings are already in the can.

Its no secret that WWE is scraping the bottom of the barrier ratings wise right now and some of that has to do with the ongoing storyline between DX and The Brothers of Destruction. If nothing else, The WWE Universe has let the company know multiple times that they didn't want this once in a lifetime match and they still haven't listened.

While fans didn't do that vocally, they did so by turning their televisions to another channel and that should be a powerful statement. Unfortunately for The WWE Universe, the company seems to feel that they can put a band-aid on this by capitalizing off of DX nostalgia, which only makes this only seem like more of a cash grab.

1 / 5 NEXT