5 reasons why WWE's women's division should be exclusively on one brand

Daniel Crump FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 693 // 03 Dec 2018, 02:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unification time

Perhaps the ultimate victory of the WWE's women's evolution is the idea that nobody bats an eyelid anymore at the sight of women main eventing PPVs or battling it out at Royal Rumbles. The point of the movement originally was to place women's wrestling on a par with the men and in some respects, we are pretty much there already.

That being said, there are many things left to do, which should be the source of immense excitement for both the WWE themselves and its army of fans. 2017/18 has seen its fair share of firsts - the first ever Women's Rumble match, the first Hell in a Cell, Last Woman Standing and - most impactful of all - the first all-women's PPV, Evolution.

So where do we go from here? How can this already impactful movement take the next step and expand on what it has already achieved?

One move the WWE might want to consider is the introduction of more title belts. As good as the action is right now, there is still only one prize for the ladies to fight over on each brand. This has the effect of narrowing the talent pool unnecessarily and leaves those not in the title picture feeling aimless at best. Why not deepen the roster significantly and create other prizes for them to go after?

One huge factor standing in the way of this progression is that WWE women's wrestling is still split across two brands, making each talent pool slightly too shallow to do anything too extreme. In this article we argue that having all the women on one brand is what is best for business right now. Here are just 5 reasons to argue the case. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

1. Tag Team Division

Double the fun

Fans of the older persuasion will often surmise that a Pro Wrestling era can be judged on the quality of its tag team division. The Attitude Era, despite being led by incredibly charismatic individual superstars, was also the home of various legendary tag teams. So too with the Hogan Era.

Tag Team divisions offer more layers to the entertainment of Pro Wrestling compared with the individuals categories. You get to witness two or more people interacting with each other in a friendly, jovial and often comical way compared with the animosity and one-upmanship of the traditional divisions. In a sense, Tag Team wrestling allows superstars to showcase aspects of their personalities you wouldn't otherwise see. You only have to refer to the long list of WWE legends who started as tag team specialists to understand this point.

In its current state, the WWE is correct to avoid making a tag team division for the women. There simply isn't enough depth on the rosters to create enough of a delineation between two or more titles.

However, this can all be altered by creating one women's division on one brand. Given the number of women this would feature on one weekly show, it would be foolish to have them all going after the main title. Women who are new to the main roster, or those who are not involved in signature feuds will benefit greatly from creating a different type of persona by playing off a teammate.

1 / 5 NEXT