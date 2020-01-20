5 reasons why WWE should do The Undertaker versus The Fiend at WrestleMania 36

Brian Thornsburg

The Undertaker versus The Fiend. Who wins?

The Undertaker versus The Fiend at WrestleMania 36.

It would be the ultimate dream match for The WWE Universe and would probably serve as one of the biggest passing of the torch moments in the company's history. Beyond that, it would be the perfect exclamation point on a year that was dominated by The Fiend and pave the way for the character's future.

If nothing else, there is so much on the line for The Fiend in the next couple months and the company has quite a few important decisions to make. They can either try to have their cake and eat it too by having Roman Reigns defeat The Fiend. Or play it safe and go for the defining moment of the decade.

With that being said and The Road to WrestleMania about to start, here are five reasons WWE must do The Fiend versus The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you hope The Fiend faces at WrestleMania 36.

#5 Dream match

The Undertaker versus The Fiend would be a dream match of epic proportions.

It's no secret that the WWE Universe is dying to see The Undertaker take on The Fiend, but the company is running out of chances to do so. In fact, with The Undertaker getting up there in age and having a laundry list of injuries, it's pretty safe to say that the company has a very limited window to have the match.

Seriously, what would be more interesting than watching The Undertaker take on The Fiend at a venue like WrestleMania? Furthermore, what would be more exhilarating than seeing two of the best paranormal gimmicks in WWE history battle it out?

If nothing else, this dream match would finally answer the question of who is more powerful. It would also be a huge passing of the torch moment for The Fiend, which would be a big step for his career and hopefully the beginning of The Fiend becoming the top star in the company.

