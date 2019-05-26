×
5 Reasons why WWE should not have let Brock Lesnar win the MITB briefcase

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
46   //    26 May 2019, 14:41 IST

Brock Lesnar is now Mr. Money in the Bank.
Brock Lesnar is now Mr. Money in the Bank.

At the Money In the Bank PPV, Ali, Andrade, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Sami Zayn were scheduled to square off for the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

At the PPV, an unknown person attacked Sami Zayn. Many assumed that it was Braun Strowman and as a result of that he was removed from the building.

Towards the end of the match, it seemed Ali was set to get the victory as he was alone in the ring and on the top of the ladder after having dispatched of Baron Corbin.

Brock Lesnar's theme song then shockingly played, and the former Universal Champion stormed into the ring. The Beast Incarnate then knocked Ali off the ladder and stole the briefcase.

This was not a great idea as there are so many reasons why Brock Lesnar did not deserve this victory.

#5 There will likely be no suspense as to when Brock Lesnar decides to cash in the championship

Brock Lesnar made a rare appearance on Monday Night Raw and confronted both Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.
Brock Lesnar made a rare appearance on Monday Night Raw and confronted both Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

There is likely one reason that WWE decided to have Brock Lesnar win the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Beast Incarnate flirted with the idea of cashing in on the Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live respectively.

Brock Lesnar will be announcing his cash-in plans on Monday Night Raw. It is likely that Lesnar plans on announcing that he will be cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase against Seth Rollins at WWE Super ShowDown. There are a lot of rumors that Brock Lesnar will be doing so. If this happens, it will be the second year in the row that WWE has done this, and it is getting quite dull.

Money in the Bank is supposed to be unpredictable, and if the winner announces their cash in, it is not as exciting.

The unannounced cash-ins of Superstars like Bayley, Carmella, Edge, and Dolph Ziggler were far more interesting than the announced cash-ins of John Cena and Braun Strowman. WWE missed another chance to make something interesting about the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

Contact Us