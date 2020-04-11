5 Reasons why WWE were right in going ahead with WrestleMania 36

WWE had a challenging task at hand with the production of WrestleMania without a live audience.

In the face of a crisis, this is how the promotion came up and delivered beyond expectations.

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WWE delivered a historical show and took everyone by surprise

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, we saw several sports events being canceled across the globe. It was expected that WWE would also follow suit and postpone WrestleMania 36.

But the promotion shocked the world when they announced that not only are they going to continue with the show, but also, they will make the biggest PPV a two-night affair for the first time in the history of the company.

There must have been several challenges that would've been in their path as they worked towards delivering a memorable show at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’. However, the entire WWE management came together to tackle the issue and managed to create a good show with limited options.

It was definitely a bold move and had the pro-wrestling fans excited to see how WWE will pull off their biggest show amidst grave difficulty.

In this article, we will discuss the five most prominent reasons why WWE were right in going ahead with WrestleMania. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Allowed flexibility with last-minute changes

WrestleMania 36 should be appreciated for giving us this gold

One of the biggest advantages that WWE had with a pre-recorded WrestleMania show was the flexibility that it offered when it came down to last-minute alterations.

From deciding the order of the match card to adding matches at the last minute, there was a lot that helped create a good final product.

Moreover, the transition between the two segments was well executed throughout the PPV, which ensured that there is no slow period in the ‘Showcase of Immortals’.

Advertisement

This year, WWE didn’t announce the details of the matches that were scheduled for the first night. Not only did it help in keeping the viewers interested but also allowed the creatives to divide the matches brilliantly between the two WrestleMania nights to keep a balanced match card for both days.

Moreover, it helped in maintaining the overall inquisitiveness around bouts like the Boneyard match or the Firefly Fun House match.

Since all the matches were shot at different locations with minimum personnel present at the studio, it was easy for WWE to keep the results from being leaked.

Following that, they combined the different segments in a way that also brought attention to the incredible work done by the editors.

Overall, this was a huge task for the WWE Production team, and they did quite well.

1 / 5 NEXT