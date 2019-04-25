5 Reasons why WWE would let Becky win both her matches at MITB

Would Becky Lynch survive?

The WWE Superstar Shake-Up is now over, and it is clear which Superstar belongs to which brand, except for Becky Lynch, as she is the double champion who represents both the brands. Becky is now scheduled to face two opponents for her two titles in separate matches.

Lacey Evans continued to attack Becky Lynch for weeks, and when Natalya confronted Lynch for a title shot, a match was made to determine the #1 contender for the RAW's women's title. Evans beat Natalya and earned the right to challenge for the championship.

Similarly, Charlotte and Bayley fought off to get a future shot at the SmackDown's women's title and eventually Charlotte won the match and earned a title shot.

In a backstage interview, Becky agreed to defend both her titles on the Money in the Bank PPV against Lacey Evans and Charlotte for the RAW and SmackDown's women's titles respectively.

Here are five reasons why Becky retains her title in both matches.

#5 Lacey Evans is not ready yet

Lacey Evans signed a contract with NXT 3 years ago but wasn't featured much on NXT TV. She came into limelight when she participated in the inaugural Mae Young Classics. Evans defeated Taynara Conti in the first round but lost the second round to Toni Storm. Her first feud on NXT started last year when she complained about Nikki Cross to NXT GM William Regal.

Evans made her debut on the main roster on the same year along with Heavy Machinery, EC3, Lars Sullivan and Nikki Cross. She walked on the ramp for most of her main roster stay. Becky Lynch is her first opponent on the RAW.

She is yet to prove herself in the ring and is not experienced enough to become the leader of RAW's women's division. It's her first feud, and she needs time to develop her skills before she becomes a champion.

