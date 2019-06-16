5 Reasons why WWE would win a Monday Night War with AEW and 5 Reasons why they might not

Many fans and experts agree that the war between WWE and AEW is inevitable. But would WWE win just as it did in the past against WCW?

You might say it all began with a bet.

Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, was posed a question on Twitter about whether or not he thought a small promotion like Ring of Honor could sell out a ten thousand seat show. Dave's response?

"Not anytime soon."

But then, recent WWE Alum Cody jumped into the conversation.

Cody Rhode's tweet led to All In, which in turn led to the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

Cody and the Bucks managed to pull off All In, the biggest independent wrestling show of all time. The success of the event led to rumors that the Elite were looking to form their own wrestling promotion. Those rumors wound up being true.

AEW now has a television deal in the works, has had two successful pay per views, and appears to have all of the financial backing it needs to offer WWE serious competition. But if there is another "Monday Night War" situation brewing, will the WWE win again, or is it going to lose in the long run to AEW?

Here are five reasons why the WWE would win another wrestling war, and five why they might not.

#1 Will Win: The WWE isn't just a promotion, it's a legacy

Hulk Hogan's showdown with Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania III is one of the most iconic images of all time, and not just in the world of pro wrestling but in mainstream media culture as well.

When the WWE Universe partakes in the sports entertainment product offered up by Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, they aren't just watching a wrestling show. They're engaging with an entity that is both venerable and iconic.

The WWE has ceased to be just a wrestling promotion. In many ways, they are an institution unto themselves, part of the pro wrestling industry and yet separate and above it. Vince McMahon has never sought to court the die hard pro wrestling fandom.

Those segments, he knows, will likely follow the programs anyway. Instead, his strategy has ever been to court the mainstream audience and grow the WWE Universe ever larger.

The strategy has succeeded in the past. Why wouldn't it continue to succeed?

