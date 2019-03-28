5 reasons why WWE WrestleMania should become a 2-day event in the near future

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.04K // 28 Mar 2019, 17:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 is almost upon us, and while it looks to be one of the biggest, most diverse, and exciting cards the show has seen in years, the reported 16 matches will certainly make it a slogfest for fans to get through.

Following this show, we've got RAW and SmackDown Live, and considering the weekend that WrestleMania has become, fans will be exhausted by the end of it, but many suggestions have been put out on the internet to combat this, and today, we are going to take an in-depth look at one of them.

Given how long the WrestleMania show has become, many people have suggested having a 2-day event, and while some people might hate the idea, it's quite a good one.

Whether the WWE do it or not is another thing, as it becomes a logistical nightmare with Axxess, NXT Takeover, Hall of Fame, and 2 WrestleMania shows, but if they can work it out, it should suit everyone, and here are 5 reasons why the WWE should seriously consider it.

#5 Allows more talent to be involved in meaningful matches

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

This year's WrestleMania is absolutely stacked, with a predicted 16 matches (currently 13 matches are announced with several predicted to still be on the way), but somehow, the WWE still struggle to get all its top talents involved in big-time bouts.

Unfortunately, it seems top guys such as Braun Strowman, Elias, Andrade, and others will be relegated to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and while that's still a spot on the card, a two-day event would allow them a more valuable spot.

Sure, to save from 2 very long shows on back-to-back days, it's unlikely that the WWE will give us 20 matches over the weekend, but with 2 shows of 7-8 matches, stories will be told longer and the matches will be given more time (we'll get to that), and it will allow for more competitors to be involved, which should always be the goal for the WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement