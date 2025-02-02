5 Reasons why WWE didn’t bring back Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble 2025

Becky Lynch was highly anticipated to make an entry in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match this year. The match kicked off the Royal Rumble premium live event and garnered a lot of attention around the world.

Until Nikki Bella's music popped up at Number 30 in the match, many in the WWE Universe expected Becky Lynch to come out. However, things didn't go that way. Let's check out the potential reasons Lynch didn't make her return during the match.

#5. WWE doesn't have any plans for Becky Lynch

The Man's return to the company is now awaited by millions of fans. With WrestleMania on the horizon, WWE might need Lynch to add a marquee match to the card, making the show even bigger than it is already anticipated to be.

While rumors of Lynch's return have been circulating on the internet for a long time now, the Man continues to make the fans wait. One potential reason for her absence could be no creative direction for the star right after her return. With every top star already engaged in massive feuds, the company might not have figured out a way to incorporate Lynch into the storylines.

#4. Becky Lynch was not in town

Royal Rumble emanated from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and multiple superstars and legends who are expected to make a return are already present at the location.

However, as per reports from Fightful Select, the Man was not in town for the show. While the reason for her absence is not stated, it is clear that WWE never intended for the star to make her return during the Women's Royal Rumble match.

#3. WWE might be saving her return for Netflix

With WWE keeping a lot of massive moments and matches in place for Netflix, the Man's return could be another one. RAW has already featured some of the biggest moments and storylines on the show since its debut on Netflix, and the former Women's Champion returning could add to the list.

WWE clearly wants to keep its relations with Netflix very good, and keeping them happy with some headlines that end up grabbing a lot of attention could be the best way to do so.

#2. WWE might not want Becky Lynch to lose her first match after returning

The Women's Royal Rumble match featured some incredible performances from the likes of Roxanne Perez, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Liv Morgan. However, a returning Charlotte Flair punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 with her victory in the match.

If Big Time Becks had also returned during the match, WWE could not have had both women win. With the company wanting to build momentum for both stars following their massive returns, it makes sense for WWE to feature only one of them in the Rumble. This could be the reason the company pushed Lynch's return to a later date and allowed Flair to book her match for WrestleMania.

#1. Becky Lynch could be busy with non-WWE projects

Becky Lynch has been quite active in non-WWE business since her last appearance in the company. Her book's release kicked off her busy schedule, which has remained packed until now.

While Lynch will clearly return to the squared circle very soon, she could have been busy with other projects lately. In addition to that, there has been uncertainty over her contract status with the company. This could be another reason why Lynch was not among the 30 women who entered the Royal Rumble match.

With the Road to WrestleMania officially kicked off, it will be interesting to see how WWE books Lynch's return ahead of The Show of Shows.

