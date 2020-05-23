5 reasons Braun Strowman is defending his Universal Title in a handicap match at Backlash

Braun Strowman versus The Miz and John Morrison. Who wins?

John Morrison challenged Braun Strowman to a two on one handicap match for The Universal Title at Backlash and the move has instantaneously changed the title picture of SmackDown. Furthermore, it has forced The WWE Universe to ask a variety of key questions regarding this match, which could ultimately make Backlash a must watch pay per view.

With that being said and the Universal Title match between Braun Strowman, The Miz and John Morrison set for Backlash, here are five reasons behind the creative decision. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think will walk out of Backlash with The Universal Title.

#5 Tease Money in the Bank cash in

This a great way to make fans forget about Otis and The Money in the Bank briefcase

Whether The WWE Universe can believe it or not, Otis is the 2020 men's Money in the Bank winner and could very well become Universal Champion at a very early stage in his career. Of course it's not known if he will be successful in his bid to become champion or not, but a handicap match between Braun Strowman, The Miz and John Morrison definitely creates an interesting opportunity.

Think about it! Strowman vanquishes The Miz and Morrison after a 15 physical 15 minute match and then Otis can come out of nowhere to cash in his briefcase. Not only would this end up being one of the biggest omg moments of the year, it also creates a situation where fans almost have to watch Backlash to find out what happens.

In the end, WWE might be serving their audience with the addition of this stipulation, but with everything going on, it's too interesting not to watch. In fact, one could almost argue that due to the Money in the Bank briefcase being at play, the Backlash pay per view could change the very landscape of the company.