5 Reasons why WWE could send Randy Orton to NXT

Randy Orton has been feuding with Tommaso Ciampa on social media.

What could lead Orton to have a brief run in WWE NXT?

Will we see Randy Orton wrestle in NXT again?

The Twitter feud between Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa has really blown up. A lot of fans are excited at the possibility of a feud between The Viper and The Blackheart. This got us thinking about the possibility of a run in WWE NXT for Randy Orton.

Could we ever see the 13-time World Champion in NXT? The more we thought about it, the more sense it made - a brief run for Orton in NXT would definitely work.

#5 Randy Orton can bring a different mentality to NXT

Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated Superstars on the WWE roster right now. The 13-time World Champion wrestles in a more old school way than most of the NXT roster. While the action in NXT is mostly fast-paced, Orton works in a methodical way, slowly breaking down his opponent.

One thing Orton could bring to NXT would be his experience and old school mentality, helping the NXT stars he works with to add more variety to their arsenal.

Orton recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta and discussed how NXT could benefit from slowing things down:

You don’t get to invest into these matches because they are just boom, boom, boom, boom. One thing after another. And although it is highly physically impressive, and it’s something that…I wouldn’t be able to do that style. A lot of the things these guys do, I’m not capable of doing. But they are going to have very short careers. And what I worry about Tommaso Ciampa, in particular, is with all these big injuries he’s had, and we’ve all had injuries, we all work hurt, we all wake up stiff after a good fight. But he needs to tell stories and slow it down and not think that the fans want to see him kill himself.

Orton is a master of in-ring psychology and storytelling. If he can impart his knowledge to the next generation of NXT stars, that could be a massive boost for WWE in the long run.

