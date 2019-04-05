5 Reasons WWE will unify the Women's Titles at WrestleMania 35

Will Becky Lynch become the undisputed champion of WWE?

Sunday will mark the first all women's main event at WrestleMania and while a lot of the focus is on the history of it all, there are still a lot of unanswered questions floating around. In fact, between Asuka losing the Smackdown Live Women's title to Charlotte Flair and the title now being up for grabs in the triple threat main event, one has to wonder, why?

Seriously though? Why would WWE take Asuka, have her lose the Smackdown Live women's title and put it on Charlotte Flair out of all people? Sure, one could argue that it adds an extra layer to the match and also helps the company cut time from an already jam-packed event, but it seems like the reasoning goes even deeper than that.

With that being said and The Man, The Queen and The Baddest Woman on the planet set to face off at WrestleMania 35, here are five reasons why WWE will unify the titles at the event. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and tell us if you think WWE will unify the title.

#5. Lackluster Smackdown Live Women's division

Besides superstars like Charlotte and Asuka, the Smackdown Live women's division is pretty bare.

It's no secret that the Raw Women's division is far superior to Smackdown Live's and while some of that has to do with time restraints, it still doesn't make for very interesting television. In fact, writers seem incapable of making the Smackdown live women's division even remotely bearable at this point, which is insane considering how great Raw's is right now.

Sure, one could argue that WWE has been doing storytelling for the Raw Women's title match on both Raw and Smackdown Live, which has been very interesting to watch, but the division doesn't feature anything beyond that. It also almost seems like WWE has been using the Lynch, Rousey, Charlotte storyline to make up for a lackluster division.

In the end, this is a big problem for WWE, so unifying the titles and having the females on both shows is definitely a way to fix that. It also gives Fox Sports access to both women's divisions and is arguably one of the company's biggest assets right now. If nothing else, it's a good deal for the time being and could lead to some reinvigorating storytelling.

