5 reasons why the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles should be defended in the Elimination Chamber

Damage CTRL is on quite a run in WWE. The stable consists of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. While the veteran Bayley serves as the leader of the group, it could be argued that Kai and SKY are the glue of the faction.

The stable first formed at SummerSlam 2022 when Bayley returned from an injury to confront Bianca Belair. She was joined by NXT's IYO SKY and the previously released Dakota Kai. From there, the group has been heavily featured on both RAW & SmackDown.

Notably, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, currently in their second reign. While the duo have been a successful pair, there's no current information on when they may defend their titles next.

Given that the Elimination Chamber premium live event is rapidly approaching, the big show in Montreal could be the perfect date for a title defense. Not only should the titles be defended at the show, but they should be fought for inside an Elimination Chamber match. This article will dive into the reasons why.

Below are five reasons why the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles should be defended in the Elimination Chamber.

#5. The bout would force WWE to create and push more teams

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have had a tumultuous run since being introduced back in 2019. While there was initially a lot of fanfare over the belts being introduced, over time the division began to matter less and less.

The titles became less important and began to rarely appear at major premium live events. The company also broke up or released the teams in the division and only made temporary makeshift duos when necessary for a title change or feud.

While the belts are presented better since being reintroduced in the Triple H-era of the company, they still struggle to have enough teams for a competitive division. An Elimination Chamber match requires six pairs, so the bout would force the promotion to create and build new teams. This would make for a healthier division.

#4. The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles were first crowned via an Elimination Chamber Match

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles still feel relatively new, but the belts were actually first introduced nearly four years ago. The prestigious championship was initially decided in a six-team bout at Elimination Chamber 2019.

Not only did the bout take place at the show, but it was held inside the dangerous cage. The Boss 'n' Hug Connection managed to defeat The Riott Squad, The IIconics, Nia Jax & Tamina, Fire & Desire, and the duo of Carmella & Naomi to become the first-ever champions.

Given that the belts debuted in an Elimination Chamber Match, it would make sense to once again showcase them inside the special structure, right around the four-year mark of the titles first being introduced.

#3. The champions need to defend their titles more often

Damage CTRL

As noted, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are the reigning tag team champions. The two regained their coveted titles on November 11th, 2022 at the Crown Jewel event held in Saudi Arabia. They defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka to reclaim the gold.

While IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been impressive, the pair haven't defended their belts on television or at a premium live event in over a month. They last defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on SmackDown on December 16th when they managed to defeat Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox.

Given that there's no obvious team for the pair to fight, an Elimination Chamber Match could be the best way to give them a major title defense that matters, allowing them to be active champions. No titleholder should be dormant while holding prestigious gold.

#2. Bayley would be unable to interfere

Bayley is part of Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL have been incredibly successful in their time as a group. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are incredibly talented performers, reigning champions, and former titleholders during their time in NXT. The group is also led by one of the greatest female superstars of all time.

Bayley is the leader of Damage CTRL and thus is the mastermind behind everything the stable does. She's not above interfering in bouts, as she's frequently cheated to help make sure her cohorts stand tall.

WWE should have Damage CTRL defend their titles inside the Elimination Chamber as it could prevent The Role Model from sticking her nose in their business. The crafty Bayley could still find a way to make her presence felt, but the chances of that happening lessen dramatically when she's locked outside of the structure.

#1. The titles will appear more important if given such a major spotlight

Damage CTRL

As previously mentioned on this list, the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have had an up-and-down journey in the company. The belts were initially treated as being important, but that began to fade over time. This became especially apparent after Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended.

Once the previous holders of the titles walked out and were no longer the champions, the belts became dormant. The titles were revitalized with a tournament, but they've only been defended at a Premium Live Event once since being reintroduced over four months ago.

If IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend their coveted titles inside of an Elimination Chamber, it would instantly show that the belts are important. If fans believe that the wrestlers are willing to risk life & limb for the gold, they'll be far more invested in whoever holds the belts.

