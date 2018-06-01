Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Recent Blockbuster Segments That Destroyed Roman Reigns

These blockbuster segments have been responsible for dismantling the Roman Empire.

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 14:24 IST
2.78K

Thee
The Big Dog has been buried quite a few times

Despite being vehemently rejected from the get-go by critics and fans, WWE continues to push Roman Reigns to the moon.

However, there have been multiple times when the company has also embraced fans' dislike for the Big Dog. Judging by the recent feuds Roman's been in, there are instances where his opponent has gone one step ahead to hinder his credibility.

Considering his average mic skills, the Big Dog often fails to make an impression. His recent interactions with John Cena and Samoa Joe have displayed his vulnerability as an entertainer.

There's no denying that he's talented but when the iron is hot, the Roman Empire fails to strike. So, without any further ado, here are the 5 blockbuster segments that destroyed Roman Reigns.

#1 Samoa Joe exposes Roman Reigns and calls him a failure - Raw, April 9th, 2018

The
The Samoan Submission Machine went on a war of words with the Big Dog

Having lost to Brock Lesnar in yet another gruesome yet boring match, Roman Reigns addressed the WWE Universe on management trying to hold him down.

The inception of pushing Roman on the similar lines of Daniel Bryan was terrible. However, Samoa Joe's outstanding return to the squared circle gave the red brand a breath of fresh air.

The Samoan Submission Machine stormed back onto Raw and literally destroyed Roman with his words. He labeled the Big Dog as a failure that led the crowd to cheer Joe.

Joe went onto criticize Reigns' for finding excuses instead of delivering results. The segment was received well considering how great Samoa Joe really is as a heel.

While it did benefit Joe, it more than destroyed Roman Reigns. Both the superstars went on to carry a decent feud for Backlash with Joe getting the upper hand.

Considering how critical fans are when it comes to the Big Dog, the WWE management gave Joe an icing on the cake by sending him out to demolish the Roman Empire.

With Joe being cheered on everything he said, the segment destroyed Roman Reigns and hindered his character.







