5 recent heel turns in the WWE that have worked really well

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 22 Aug 2017, 12:13 IST

Where does Big Cass' heel turn rank in the more successful recent turns in the WWE?

In recent years, it has become more and more of a challenge to be disliked by fans. In many cases, the heel today is ‘cool' and offers something counter to what the face does that somehow appeals to fans. Often a face has a tendency to be generic and doesn't offer much that is fresh or exciting.

In comparison, the heel has all the freedom in the world to get a reaction and do what is necessary for their character. Over the last year or so, several faces have turned heel, and doing so has been just what was needed for their careers.

The challenge with staying over as a face is ensuring that you don't change too much of what got you liked, while still maintaining the kind of reaction you've been getting. In these recent cases, these characters had to abandon everything in order to achieve change.

There couldn't be any more hand slapping and fist-pumping, they needed to reach into a dark place, where self-confidence that crosses over into arrogance was all that mattered for them to be over once again. Here are five recent heel turns in the WWE that worked well.

#5 Hideo Itami

Itami has been a very successful heel since turning his back the NXT universe.

After losing to Bobby Roode in an NXT championship match, things weren't the same with Hideo Itami. While his friends such as KassiusOhno tried to keep him focused, his character was going in another direction.

While he and his friend appeared to be on the same side, ultimately Itami's need for respect resulted in his ending their friendship. He frequently proclaims he wanted respect but has managed to disrespect Aleister Black in the process.

Since his heel turn, Itami has continued to beat up and beat down opponents, to the point where he has turned victories into defeats as referees have reversed their decision. Though he was one of NXT's most beloved faces, having Itami turn heel was undisputedly a stroke of brilliance. His arrogance has led to an incredibly believable and fruitful run. Fans are convinced by Itami's complaining that he is disrespected and are jeering him loudly