5 Recent instances where Vince McMahon got upset for superstars going off-script

Veronica Decoster
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
355   //    10 May 2019, 15:03 IST

Which all incidents made Vince McMahon upset for breaking the PG Era?
Which all incidents made Vince McMahon upset for breaking the PG Era?

Vince McMahon is the reason WWE exists to this day. He is really passionate about his business and is never afraid of letting other people know about his feelings. It doesn't matter how big of a WWE Superstar you are - if the boss gets upset, he will punish you.

He has often shown his temper backstage after specific incidents which involve certain words and gestures that do not fall in line with WWE's PG rating. The company likes to keep its product appropriate for everyone and also wants to keep their sponsors happy with their product.

So, here are four recent incidents that made the boss upset...

#5 The Revival using the term "Professional Wrestlers"


We all know WWE is not a "Professional Wrestling" company; instead, they call themselves as "Sports Entertainment" company. The Revival referred to themselves as "Professional Wrestlers" during a Monday Night Raw promo in January 2018 after defeating some local competitors.

Vince McMahon wasn't at all pleased by this move. As a result, The Revival were punished for making this mistake, and went on to lose too many matches and were pushed down the card. Just recently, there were rumors that they have asked for their release.

#4 AJ Styles rips his gear at TLC 2016

AJ Styles tears his gear.
AJ Styles tears his gear.

AJ Styles is one of the top stars in WWE today. After debuting in 2016, The Phenomenal One became WWE Champion the same year and defended the title against Dean Ambrose at TLC 2016. During the match, AJ Styles tore his tights while delivering a 450 splash on Ambrose.

James Ellsworth, who was backstage during the match, revealed that Vince McMahon wasn't happy about the incident. The boss was demanded all cameramen to stop showing the torn gear on television, as it would be inappropriate for the younger members of the audience.

