5 Recent WWE creations that deserve better

Do you think WWE can turn this around?

WWE get a lot of criticism for the lack of creativity in their writing, as Raw and SmackDown Live are brands that could have been handled a whole lot better in the last few years. But sometimes, you can't get everything that you wish for. Specially when it comes to expecting certain things from WWE these days. Hence, it's better to focus on the positive aspects of the show they run.

However, there are some things that happen in WWE that fans can't ignore. One of those things is the company damaging their original ideas with some less than stellar booking. From performance center Superstars that were created to headline the main events to the titles that were supposed to indicate a new beginning for certain divisions in the company, what are some of WWE's creations that are being ruined at the moment?

#1 Braun Strowman

A low point for Strowman.

Who could have questioned whether Braun Strowman would be the WWE Champion by now? As the big man was stomping out each one of his opponents every single week, and many hailed it as one of WWE's best-written narratives in 2016/2017. Moreover, the amazing thing about Strowman's hot run was the fact that there was not a fan in any arena that was bored of seeing Strowman march down to the ring and bully his opponents in the ring.

From destroying Roman Reigns to making Brock Lesnar seem like an afterthought in the main event scene, Strowman was set for big things, but WWE was not ready to make it happen. Many believe that WWE shot themselves in the foot here, as Strowman could have been one of their greatest creations of the modern era.

This man had everything to fit the company's bracket of being World Champion, but now in 2019, Strowman feels like nothing more than another face in Raw's midcard.

