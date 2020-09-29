5 Recently released WWE stars who are unrecognizable  

While WWE has stars under a contract, the company owns their image rights, and so can tell any of their employees how they have to look. This can mean that female wrestlers have to ask permission before changing the color of their hair and many of the male stars are unable to have tattoos without asking their bosses.

When stars leave the company, there is often a drastic change in their image because, finally, they can do whatever they want with their look and many are looking to get far away from the character they were once known as.

In recent years, there have been a lot of WWE releases as well as many stars who have requested their release or even retired from the company. Here are just five of the stars who have been released in recent years who are now unrecognizable.

#5. Former WWE star Adam Rose

Adam Rose has changed significantly in three years

Adam Rose became a popular member of the WWE roster when he was seen as The Exotic Express and would be accompanied by his Rosebuds. This was a character that Rose played for over a year before the company decided that he should have a complete change and no longer want to party.

Rose had several personal issues without 2016 and the company opted to release the former NXT star after he was arrested for domestic violence and tampering with a witness. It was reported that Rose asked for his release from WWE and it was granted, with the charges later being dropped.

Rose continued to perform on the independent circuit until his retirement back in June 2019, but despite continuing to wrestle following his departure, the star is now almost unrecognizable when compared to his former character.