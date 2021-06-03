5 recently released WWE stars who will be better off

WWE releases are never an enjoyable event in professional wrestling, even if they do feel almost inevitable each year, and this recent set of releases including Braun Strowman, Buddy Murphy and Ruby Riott is certainly no different.

However, whilst people should absolutely feel bad for the Superstars who have lost their jobs, it's important to remember that WWE isn't the be-all and end-all of a wrestlers career and that there are many former WWE Superstars who have gone on to have arguably better careers than they were having prior to their release.

This isn't a knock on WWE at all, sometimes all it takes is a change of scenery and a fresh start to become a star. You just need to look at guys like Kenny Omega in AEW, Juice Robinson and KENTA in NJPW and The Good Brothers in IMPACT Wrestling. That's why I truly believe a lot of the recently released talents will land on their feet.

Here's a list of five recently released Superstars who will be better off following their WWE release.

#5 Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy

I don't think I'll ever understand how WWE had a special talent like Buddy Murphy who consistently over-performed and excelled in everything he was given and managed to get himself over every time, and have let him go.

Meant every word I said about @WWE_Murphy in the ring. He said he wanted a fight and he got one. Tonight was my night, but I’m sure it won’t be the last time I’ll stand across from you. #SDLive #SecretsOut pic.twitter.com/4zD6znVznz — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 14, 2019

He was dragged into the disastrous 'who tried to kill Roman Reigns' storyline and managed to make gold from, well, not-gold, with his entertaining matches. He truly shone next to Seth Rollins during his Monday Night Messiah run and earned his face-turn, even if it led to the now-dropped and slightly weird Aalyah romance angle.

He had one of the best ongoing feuds anyone is likely to see on television in terms of pure in-ring ability against Mustafa Ali and I would strongly urge anyone who is a fan of wrestling to watch the series of matches these two had.

Murphy has all of the skills to make it, and with AEW's Kenny Omega a big fan, it seems that he will almost certainly find a home, if not in AEW, then surely Ring Of Honor, IMPACT or even New Japan Pro Wrestling.

