5 recently released WWE Superstars the company should bring back

Being a WWE Superstar is an uncertain path to fame and wealth. However, no star can be sure if they'll remain in the company forever.

Since 2020, WWE has established a tradition of shedding excessive and expensive talent. Across 2020 and 2021 alone, more than 100 superstars were released from their contracts.

However, there are always some odds of getting rehired. A good example is Samoa Joe, who was let go in April 2021 and re-signed two months later. Unfortunately, the former NXT Champion's frequent injuries led to his release once again in January this year.

With the company's frequent cycling of talent, there is quite a long list of former superstars that could be brought back to add value to the product. With that in mind, here are five recently released WWE Superstars the company should bring back.

#5. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai was one of the most impactful female competitors in NXT 2.0. She was unfortunately released from the company on April 29, 2022 as part of the most recent NXT cuts.

Kai has proven her ability to perform as a heel as well as a babyface. The two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has been lauded as one of the most talented performers in the developmental brand's women's division.

Sadly, Dakota Kai never received a proper call-up to the main roster. If either RAW or SmackDown had drafted her, WWE's women's division could have benefited greatly. Kai could have immediately made an impact in matches against the likes of Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Bayley.

As Kai was part of the most recent round of releases and hasn't yet debuted for another promotion, the company could realistically rehire her to utilize her potential.

#4. John Morrison

Fans certainly miss "Johnny Drip Drip"

Despite being one of the most entertaining superstars in the business, John Morrison was unfortunately released from his contract in November 2021.

Morrison's contributions to the company are notable. He's won several championships, including the Intercontinental title on three occasions. He's also partnered and feuded with some of WWE's top names, including CM Punk and The Miz.

Morrison and Miz even teamed up to take on Damien Priest and Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37 in a highly-acclaimed match. Unfortunately, The A-Lister was injured shortly after, putting a stop to their team-up. It's possible that the loss of his partner led to Morrison's release later that year.

However, there is a chance that he will be rehired, and if that happens, a potential feud with The Miz could be in the cards.

#3. Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis was unexpectedly released from his contract recently

Dexter Lumis was also one of the stars let go on April 29, 2022. Fans might consider him the least-expected name on the list of releases.

Lumis was one of the major stars in NXT 2.0., having scored wins over the likes of Roderick Strong and Austin Theory. He was also involved in a well-received romantic angle with Indi Hartwell. The two shared an on-screen marriage segment on the first episode of NXT 2.0.

It can be said that Dexter Lumis was one of the most unique characters in the business. Hopefully, he will return to the company sometime in the future.

#2. Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon has all the tools to make WWE interesting

Shane McMahon was one of the most experienced entertainers in the company before being released in February 2022.

Shane is the son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, so his reappearance on TV seems inevitable. Adding to that is his considerable versatility and value to the company's brand and programming.

Shane O'Mac can be utilized as a wrestler, manager, or producer. His risk-taking maneuvers always make his matches feel special. Throughout his career, he has proven his worth with his memorable performances against The Undertaker, Kevin Owens and Kurt Angle.

Shane can easily be inserted into blockbuster rivalries and also has the star power to put over rising talent. He should be rehired soon.

#1. Former WWE United States Champion Cesaro

Cesaro served as one of the most beloved stars in the business before deciding to leave WWE after his contract expired in early 2022.

The Swiss Superman is an all-rounder. He can be a mid-card star, a headliner, or a tag team virtuoso. It's hard to say that he was underutilized, either. He is a former United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion. He's also the winner of the first ever Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

It's unfortunate that Cesaro and WWE couldn't come to an agreement on a new contract. Hopefully, the company will rehire him in the future and fans will see The Swiss Superman fly once again.

