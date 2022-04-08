5 Recently released WWE Superstars who are now working regular jobs 

WWE has been forced to make a number of releases over the past few years and many of the superstars included have decided to step away from the business.

Some have taken a lengthy hiatus from the ring, whilst others have opted to retire completely and gone on to start new career journeys. There are a select few who are currently working regular jobs, intending to return to the ring in the future.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars who have been released from WWE in recent years and have since left the business and are now working regular jobs.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Jessamyn Duke - Video Game Streamer

Jessamyn Duke was best known as one-fourth of The Four Horsewomen of MMA whilst she was part of WWE. Duke and Marina Shafir made an impact on NXT during their time on the black and gold brand but were released ahead of the rebranding.

Ronda Rousey noted that Duke:

"Pays more of her bills streaming than she does from fighting."

This could be why the former star has returned to streaming on a regular basis and has her own YouTube Channel called OKAY GAMER. Duke streams on YouTube daily and doesn't appear to have any plans to step back into the wrestling ring anytime soon.

#4. Percy Watson - Works on movie sets

Percy Watson first joined WWE as a part of NXT in 2010 before being released and later returning as a member of the announce team in 2016. Watson worked behind the commentary desk on NXT, 205 Live, and Main Event before he requested his release and it was granted in May 2019.

It was then revealed that the star had plans to leave the business and pursue other interests. Fightful Select reported last year that Watson was working in Cleveland on the set of a Tom Holland movie called Cherry.

Watson hoped to pursue a career in the acting business following his WWE departure and it appears that the former star has been able to accomplish this.

#3. Lars Sullivan - Strength Coach

Lars Sullivan was a surprise release from WWE at the beginning of 2021 and the company failed to publicly announce his departure. Sullivan was part of a storyline on SmackDown ahead of his hiatus and eventual release but has since left the business completely and announced his retirement.

According to his Instagram page, Sullivan now works as a fitness trainer and a strength coach. Links on how to book sessions with the former WWE Superstar can also be found on his Instagram account, along with several images that show how much the former star has bulked up since his release.

#2. Bo Dallas - Real Estate and Working on his farm

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg Bo Dallas dressed as Bray Wyatt is a nice wink-wink moment Bo Dallas dressed as Bray Wyatt is a nice wink-wink moment https://t.co/DTx3y0tdw0

Bo Dallas was released from WWE in April 2021 after failing to appear on TV for more than a year. At the time, Dallas planted roots to prepare for his release, which included setting up a real estate business and working on his farm.

The former NXT Champion recently spoke out during a virtual signing where he revealed that he has been pursuing several business ventures and is looking to return to the ring in the future.

"I guess this is a good platform to make this clear. I had no interest — not ‘no’ interest. I love wrestling, will always love wrestling but for the past year, I have had no interest in trying to wrestle. I’ve been working on a bunch of other business ventures and doing a bunch of different things that I’ve wanted to do outside of wrestling. Not saying I’m done with wrestling or that’s what I’ve been saying for the past year and now that I’ve got that squared away and that’s in the works, I can get back to my passion. I will be back in the ring in the next couple of months and that’s a guarantee because… I don’t make promises I don’t deliver on." (via PostWrestling.)

Dallas is reportedly working on a farm alongside current WWE Superstar Liv Morgan.

#1. Nia Jax - Working on her farm, starting her own business

Nia Jax was surprisingly released from WWE during her hiatus from the company in the fall of 2021. At the time, the former Women's Champion revealed that she was taking a break for the sake of her mental health and has been outspoken about the company since.

As part of a recent Facebook Q&A, the former star revealed plans to grow things on her farm, which all but confirmed her retirement from the business. Jax has also recently launched her own BrandArmy page which is similar to Onlyfans content.

“Starting a business. Growing some cool things on my farm." Jax said.

Do you think we'll see any of these stars return to the ring? Sound off in the comments below!

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Were you surprised when Nia Jax was released from WWE? Yes No 25 votes so far