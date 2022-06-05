5 Recently released WWE Women who have changed up their look 

WWE had released many female wrestlers over the past few years when budget cuts came in thick and fast following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several of these women have gone on to wrestle with other companies, including AEW and IMPACT, while others have decided to change their career paths altogether.

Interestingly, many of these women have decided to change up the look that they were most recognizable for during their time in WWE, which could now mark a new chapter in their lives.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan

In the first round of budget cuts, Sarah Logan was released from WWE back in April 2020 when the company was forced to scale back WrestleMania. The former star later announced that she was expecting her first child, a son named Cash Raymond Rowe.

Story continues below ad

Logan was able to return to WWE as part of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, where she debuted a completely new look. The star was always known for her dreadlocks and eccentric fashion choices, but she debuted a new half-shaven head and wrestling attire that fans had never seen before.

Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come for Logan, who is now looking to get back out on the wrestling scene following the birth of her son.

#4. Lana

Story continues below ad

Lana was a surprise release from WWE back in 2021 after the company spent several months pushing her as part of a feud with Nia Jax. Lana is one of several former stars who have remained away from the ring since her departure and has instead focused on her acting and dancing careers.

Much like many of the women on this list, Lana appeared to mark a new era in her life with an image change and is now sporting much darker hair. Throughout her WWE career, she was known for her blonde locks, which have now become a thing of the past.

#3. Ruby Riott

Story continues below ad

Ruby Riott was another surprise release back in June 2021, and the star has since made the move over to AEW, where she is known as Ruby Soho. The former Riott Squad leader has a new lease on life following her release from the company and was able to change up her look ahead of her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ruby was always known for her punk style throughout her time on the main roster but decided to change up her hair and in-ring attire when she made the move over to WWE's main competition, which marked a fresh start for the star.

#2. Ember Moon

Story continues below ad

Ember Moon was sent back to NXT for a brief bus successful stint on the former black and gold brand ahead of her release. Following an ACL injury, Moon was able to dominate her old stomping ground and lifted the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships with Shotzi.

Surprisingly, she was released from the company in November 2021 and has since moved to AEW after making her debut for the company at Double or Nothing last weekend.

Like many former superstars, under the new name Athena, Ember debuted a new look and new style as she looked to make an impact in AEW as part of one of their biggest shows of the year. A new shade of purple replaced Moon's usual red hair.

#1. Dakota Kai

Story continues below ad

Dakota Kai was released from WWE earlier this year, and the former star has already announced that she is now a free agent and debuted her new name and look. While Dakota changed her look several times while working for WWE, the former star has now unveiled an almost unrecognizable transition into King Kota after sitting out her 30-day non-compete clause.

The former star was known as Captain Kota throughout her NXT career and has decided to keep a variation of this following her departure. Kai also changed up her hair, which is now white, black, and pink after only previously being seen with pink hair.

As of writing, there is no update on her direction if she is free to join any other wrestling promotion.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far