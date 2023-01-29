5 records broken in the 2023 WWE women's Royal Rumble match

The 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match was, in many ways, a historic affair. Not only was it the first edition to be won by entrant #1, which is the headline coming out of Rhea Ripley's memorable performance, but it also set multiple records. Some were mightily impressive, while others were downright hilarious.

The 30 women who entered this year's battle royal added another chapter to the match's relatively short history, with some setting marks unlikely to be surpassed any time soon. Ripley, of course, was the star of the show (alongside Liv Morgan), but the match ended up being so much more historic than her part in it.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five impressive records broken or set in the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

#5: Shortest time spent in a WWE Women's Royal Rumble match - Chelsea Green

Green also set a new record, having spent the least amount of time in a Rumble Match – 00:04.



Chelsea Green made her long-rumored return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023 to much excitement. The former Impact Knockouts World Champion had fans excited about her entry, but it only lasted for a brief moment. As soon as Green got in the ring, Rhea Ripley tossed her out the other end, inciting vehement protests from the former.

The Lunatic Lush spent a total of five seconds in the ring, setting a new record for the shortest time spent in a women's Rumble match. She smashed the previous time set by Liv Morgan, who spent 9 seconds in the bout back in 2019. It may be an unwanted record, but Green's time will be hard to beat in the years to come.

#4: Most appearances in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match (4) - Dana Brooke, Tamina, Natalya, Liv Morgan

The BOAT continues to be a model of consistency

In the six-year history of the WWE Women's Royal Rumble so far, only four women have competed in every edition. Dana Brooke, Natalya, Tamina, and Liv Morgan preserved their streak of appearing in every Rumble, pulling ahead of Carmella and Naomi. Despite none of the four having won the contest, their consistency has earned them a place in the history books that no other woman can claim.

In the years to come, it will be interesting to see which of these women will pull ahead of the pack and become the female equivalent of men's Rumble legend Kane. If Liv Morgan keeps on performing like she did in the Alamodome, our money is on her.

#3 & #2: First woman to win the match as the first entrant and most total cumulative eliminations in history - 20, Rhea Ripley

has won the Women's Royal Rumble Match from the number spot and now ... MAMI IS GOING TO #RoyalRumble just became RHEA RUMBLE! @RheaRipley_WWE has won the Women's Royal Rumble Match from the numberspot and now ... MAMI IS GOING TO #WRESTLEMANIA !!! #RoyalRumble just became RHEA RUMBLE!@RheaRipley_WWE has won the Women's Royal Rumble Match from the number 1️⃣ spot and now ... MAMI IS GOING TO #WRESTLEMANIA!!! https://t.co/5zWrk4QwKN

The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble will always be remembered as Rhea Ripley's Rumble. Not only was The Eradicator the first entrant in the match, but she also outlasted every woman to win the whole thing. Ripley eliminated seven women in the process, equalling her personal best of 2021, but fell short of breaking the record of eight eliminations shared by Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler.

Her total in the 2023 Rumble brought her cumulative tally to a record 20, shooting past Charlotte Flair's record of 15. She also became the first woman to win the match from the #1 position, beating the previous earliest winning entry (#3, Bianca Belair, 2021). The Eradicator's record-breaking shift was special, and it will most likely live long in the WWE record books.

#1: Longest time spent in a WWE Women's Royal Rumble - Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

T❍MMY 🍂 @DoctorTomee As they were the first 2 and last 2 wrestlers in the 2023 rumble match, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan now both hold the record for longest time spent in the ring in a #royalrumble match As they were the first 2 and last 2 wrestlers in the 2023 rumble match, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan now both hold the record for longest time spent in the ring in a #royalrumble match https://t.co/7AOkEPKWgx

Speaking of Rhea Ripley's records in the 2023 Royal Rumble match, arguably her most impressive one is shared with Liv Morgan. The duo began the 30-woman battle royal as #1 and #2 respectively, they battled through the field and ended up as the final two. Ripley prevailed in the end. In the process, they both emerged as the "iron women" of the match, spending just over 61 minutes in the ring.

They also set a record for the longest time spent in a WWE Women's Royal Rumble, breaking Bianca Belair's previous mark of just under 57 minutes. It was a star-making performance for both women, showcasing their incredible stamina and endurance. The Nightmare dominated the Rumble, but Morgan's performance makes her an early Elimination Chamber frontrunner!

Which of these records impresses you the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

