5 more female Superstars who could return to WWE to enter the Money in the Bank match

On last week's Friday Night SmackDown, Zelina Vega made a surprise return to WWE after previously parting ways with the company due to a falling out over Superstars being able to have their own content sites like Twitch or Cameo.

Vega was announced as being the sixth entrant in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank match, joining Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and Carmella in the iconic match.

There are two more spots left in the match, with one of those presumably going to Liv Morgan, who has so far defeated two of the match entrants, Carmella and Zelina Vega to 'prove herself' to SmackDown authority Sonya Deville, but has not yet been added.

That leaves just one spot in the match to be filled by the remaining women in WWE, who could come from RAW, SmackDown or NXT. But what if the last spot is filled by someone not currently on any of WWE's brands? What if they're a former WWE Superstar making a surprise return?

Let's take a look at who could return to WWE to claim a surprise spot in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match.

#5 Ruby Riott could return for WWE MITB

An incredible tag team partner, an amazing friend, & a beautiful soul. Happy Birthday @YaOnlyLivvOnce. Thank you for being a huge part of my life, an impactful part of my journey, & a pain in my ass 😂 Can’t wait for the world to see what I’ve had the privilege to see for years! pic.twitter.com/R3ijmTlKVP — Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) June 8, 2021

Ruby Riott was one of WWE's more surprising releases from their women's division this year as her unique look, in-ring style and potential made her a standout. So much so that many felt her release from WWE was a mistake.

Admittedly Riott's WWE return doesn't look very likely as she has already taken steps to further her wrestling career outside of the company, changing her name from Ruby Riott to Ruby Soho.

However, with Zelina Vega returning to the company there's certainly scope for WWE to bring back another one of the Superstars they parted ways with recently and reaching out an olive branch to Riott isn't beyond something they'd do.

Can we also have Ruby Riott back? Please? — "Doc" Chris Mueller (@BR_Doctor) July 3, 2021

Her inclusion in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match would certainly add some extra dimensions. She clearly has unfinished business with her former Riott Squad tag team partner Liv Morgan and we could see them reunite or one turn on the other. Personally, I'd have the Riott Squad reunite as WWE's women's tag team division is desperately in need of some teams.

