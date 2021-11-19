5 released WWE Superstars who became champions this year

It's not the greatest moment being a WWE fan, logging onto social media and seeing some of your favorite superstars released. It can be soul crushing, especially for the wrestlers involved. However, when one door closes another one opens.

Over the past 24 months, WWE has been making numerous changes behind-the-scenes, which has involved letting a large chunk of talent go. The company has stated that this has been due to budget cuts, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of those released from their contracts have found new homes working for companies such as All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling.

That being said, let's take a look at five released WWE superstars that won championships in 2021.

#5 Former WWE superstar Mickie James won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ @Soawax_



#BoundForGlory 8 years laters Mickie James did it !!! She is knockouts champion !! 8 years laters Mickie James did it !!! She is knockouts champion !!#BoundForGlory https://t.co/GTueQsHRqy

It was a sad ending to Mickie James' time with WWE. She was called to be advised that she was being released from her contract, and her belongings were also sent to her home in a trash bag.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to social media to apologize, which resulted in the firing of Talent Relations chief Mark Carrano. How on earth such an incident like this happened is mind blowing. The disrespect shown was on a different level, but thankfully, the right steps were taken to make sure it never happened again.

For Mickie James, it left the door open for her to find work and finally once again step back into the ring to perform. WWE hadn't given James many opportunities, so it was time for the former WWE Women's Champion to make her own, on her terms.

She first made her presence felt in the National Wrestling Alliance, as she signed to be the executive producer for NWA's EmPowerrr all-women's event. It was a monumental moment for independent wrestling to showcase such an event, which realistically should have happened years ago.

Weeks later, she returned to her old stomping ground of IMPACT Wrestling. Mickie was hugely popular with the company between 2011 and 2013. Not only did she return to the ring, she also captured the Knockouts Championship for a fourth time, ending the 343 day reign of Deonna Purrazzo.

Mickie is back. If there's anyone out there who can show you how to turn a negative into a huge positive, it's wrestling's resident country singer.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell