5 Released WWE Superstars who competed at recent SummerSlam events: Where are they now?

WWE has released more than a hundred superstars since April 2020. Several of the performers that left the company have competed at several SummerSlam events in recent years.

SummerSlam 2020 was presented without fans but was still considered to be one of the biggest events of the year, whilst SummerSlam 2021 was pushed harder than WrestleMania since the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic had finally been reduced.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars who competed as part of the last two SummerSlam events and have since been released from the company.

#5. Buddy Murphy/Matthews

Buddy Murphy was released from WWE back in June 2021, as part of the company's round of budget cuts that included a number of popular superstars. The likes of Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Lana, and Ruby Riott were all released from the company at the same time, and have since been active outside the company for more than a year.

Murphy was in Seth Rollins' corner for his match against Dominik Mysterio back at SummerSlam in 2020 and played a key role in the feud against The Mysterios. Since his release, Murphy has become Buddy Matthews and is currently part of the AEW roster. It was also recently revealed that Matthews is in a relationship with current WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

#4. Andrade

Andrade was released from WWE back in March 2021 after requesting his release from the company. At the time, the star wasn't happy and has since made the move over to AEW, where he has much more freedom over his character.

El Idolo competed for WWE as part of SummerSlam back in 2020 when he teamed with Angel Garza against The Street Profits. The duo came up short in their quest to become Tag Team Champions and later went their separate ways.

Andrade recently married fellow WWE Superstar Charlotte and is set to compete as part of Ric Flair's last match this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.

#3. Eva Marie competed at SummerSlam in 2021

Eva Marie was originally released from WWE back in 2017 after four years of wrestling as part of the Women's Division. She was brought back in 2021 for less than a year before she was released for a second time.

It's unclear what Eva Marie's return was set to lead up to, but she was able to bring Doudrop to the main roster before she was unceremoniously released from the company in November 2021.

Marie competed as part of SummerSlam 2021 where she was defeated by Alexa Bliss. Doudrop was in her corner for the match but she still came up short. Marie has since continued her work in the acting business and resumed her role as a fitness coach.

#2. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman main evented SummerSlam back in 2020 alongside Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the Universal Championship. Wyatt picked up the win, but the victory was short-lived as Roman Reigns later made his WWE return.

Strowman's reign as Universal Champion came to an end as part of the show and he was later released from the company on June 2nd, 2021. Due to his main event spot and star power, The Monster Among Men's departure was one of the biggest shocks of the year.

Since his release, Strowman has been active on the Independent Circuit and part of EC3's Control Your Narrative promotion. It was recently revealed that Strowman is currently in a relationship with current WWE Superstar Raquel.

#1. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was one of the most surprising WWE releases of 2021, The former World Champion was released from the company on July 31st, after a brief hiatus following WrestleMania.

Wyatt competed at SummerSlam in 2020 where he was able to defeat Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship. He later dropped the title to Roman Reigns at Payback after he made his return as The Tribal Chief.

The former Universal Champion has been the most talked about former star since his release but is yet to make his return to the ring. He has opted to focus on his acting career. Wyatt and former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman recently announced their engagement after meeting whilst working together in the company.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Bray Wyatt return to in-ring action? Yes No 0 votes so far