5 released WWE Superstars who may not join AEW

Some of the released WWE Superstars may not switch to AEW.

WWE released several Superstars and backstage producers this week.

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Rusev and Kurt Angle

WWE sadly announced a string of releases and furloughs to Superstars, coaches, and producers this week. Several Superstars from RAW, SmackDown and NXT were released, and there's a possibility of more being let go by the promotion.

WWE had announced on April 15 that there would be several changes happening as a result of their product being affected by the pandemic, and later in the day released several Superstars.

Pro wrestling fans have largely been saddened by the situation, but there's light at the end of the tunnel for these released Superstars. Some of them could return to WWE once the situation is back to normal or wrestle in the indies. Some could even join WWE's rival, AEW.

But, there may be a few who may not join AEW. Let's take a look at 5 released WWE Superstars who may not join AEW:

#5 Heath Slater

Heath Slater

Heath Slater has been a through and through WWE guy, having been in the promotion for almost 15 years. Slater signed with WWE in 2006 and was in the company for all of those years.

After wresting in WWE's developmental territory, he was called up to the main roster in 2010. Since then, he was a mid-card and lower-card Superstar, who won the WWE tag team titles thrice, and the SmackDown tag team titles once.

When his fellow 3MB members Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre were released, Slater was kept on by WWE, until being released this week. Slater may not want to join AEW as he perhaps sees himself as a WWE guy and one that is loyal to the promotion that gave him his big opportunity in wrestling.

Who knows, he could make a return and win a WWE world title like Jinder Mahal or Drew McIntyre sometime in the future.

1 / 5 NEXT