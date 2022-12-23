5 Released WWE Superstars who could return as Uncle Howdy 

Uncle Howdy made his debut appearance last week on WWE SmackDown, and whilst it's unclear who is under the mask at the moment, a superstar will likely take over at some point for him to be able to wrestle.

At present, there are several stars on the roster who could be under the mask, including Joe Gacy from NXT, but it's more likely that Triple H will put a returning star in this position because of the reaction the unveil would draw.

The following list looks at just five released WWE Superstars who could possibly return as Uncle Howdy.

#5. Jaxson Ryker

Jaxson Ryker was a mysterious figure throughout his run in WWE and had all of the characteristics of someone who could join The Wyatt Family. Ryker was a surprise release from the company in November 2021 and hasn't done much outside the company since.

Triple H worked with Ryker throughout his time in NXT, and he became an asset to SmackDown as a member of The Forgotten Sons before their untimely demise. Interestingly, he was the final remaining group member following releases in 2020 and 2021 and would be the perfect star to take on the Howdy persona.

#4. Killian Dain

Killian Dain was once a member of Sanity, so he has shown that he has an impressive range when it comes to his on-screen character. Nikki Cross has been teasing the return of Sanity and the comeback to her former character in recent weeks; this could all be connected.

Could Sanity be behind Wyatt 6, and Killian Dain be the man under Howdy's mask?

Dain certainly has the stature to be able to step into the character that the company has already designed, and it could give Bray Wyatt a well-known army to work alongside.

#3. Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan was once a member of The Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt, and if he was unveiled as Uncle Howdy, then it would be quite the swerve.

WWE could claim that Rowan was jealous of what Wyatt became without him and created this personality to destroy him whilst being close to him.

It would be a deeply personal feud that both men could easily pull off. Rowan has wrestled outside of WWE since his release and would be one of the best choices if the company was looking for former stars to take on the character.

#2. Eric Young

Over the past few weeks, Eric Young has been the subject of some exciting rumors, with several fans believing that he could be the man behind Uncle Howdy.

Young was a member of Sanity and throughout his time in WWE and IMPACT Wrestling he has proved that he has the ability to become whoever he needs to be.

Much like with Killian Dain, if this was to connect Sanity to Bray Wyatt, it would be interesting to see how that plays out and who the company decides to push into the Uncle Howdy role.

#1. Bo Dallas could return as Uncle Howdy

Bo Dallas hasn't wrestled since his release from WWE last year, but the former NXT Champion has noted that he will return to the ring in the future. There are rumors that Dallas is returning to the company to finally share the screen with his brother.

Since Wyatt's return, there have been rumors that Bo Dallas could be the man behind the Uncle Howdy character and speculation that the company want to re-sign him. The rumors have continued as Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt have gotten much closer on WWE TV.

Do you think a released superstar will make their return to become Uncle Howdy? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

