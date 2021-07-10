5 replacements for Bayley against Bianca Belair at WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view

Bayley and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair have been involved in a feud since just after WrestleMania, with the two clashing several times over the championship on television and pay-per-view. Their next clash was set to be for Money in the Bank in an I Quit match.

However, WWE have just shockingly announced that Bayley picked up an injury during training and will be out for approximately nine months, meaning she won't be able to challenge for the SmackDown Women's title at the upcoming pay-per-view

WWE went on to add that a suitable replacement for Bayley to face Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank will be chosen and that person will be announced on SmackDown Live.

But who could WWE possibly get to replace Bayley at such short notice? Here are five Superstars WWE could get to replace Bayley at Money in the Bank.

#5. Former WWE SmackDown Champion Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair put on the best match from this year's WrestleMania, absolutely stealing the show on night one of WWE's Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Banks has been missing from WWE since losing her title to Bianca Belair in that match, but it was recently reported that she as been called to the WWE Performance Center to begin training for life on the road again.

This means that Banks could very well be ready to return to the ring and a rematch between Belair and her would certainly be a big enough deal to make up for the loss of Bayley, and the stipulation of an I Quit match with the two of them would be exciting.

Belair and Banks would probably put on a fantastic match given the relatively short notice and Banks making a last minute shock return in the title picture is probably the best way for her to come back.

