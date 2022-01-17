5 replacements for Corey Graves on commentary if he returns to a WWE ring 

By now, fans may be aware that Corey Graves has been cleared for in-ring action after 7 long years. Graves has been vocal about wanting to return to the ring as well, and it makes us think that it may transpire.

Corey Graves @WWEGraves I kinda wanna wrestle again. I kinda wanna wrestle again.

So who replaces the voice of WWE RAW at the commentary desk if Corey Graves does indeed return to the ring? There's no Samoa Joe anymore, who would have been perfect for the role under other circumstances. Beth Phoenix has returned to the ring, so it's unlikely that she will assume the role either.

Here are 5 likely names that could excel in such a role, replacing Graves as the color commentator on Monday Night RAW. If you have another alternative in mind, feel free to suggest the same in the comments below.

Of course, there's always the possibility that RAW will continue with a 2-man booth only but for the purpose of this article, let's assume that 'the savior of misbehavior' will be replaced.

#5 Could Bayley fill in for Corey Graves until she is cleared for action?

If the need of the hour is a heel behind the commentary desk, there's nobody better than Bayley for the role. Especially now that she's injured and out of action, the SmackDown star could transition into a commentary role on RAW. Bayley is super-entertaining and this could be a fun little thing she does until she's cleared.

Something you cannot teach is a sense of humor. Bayley excels at comedic lines and her timing is immaculate. With her as a commentator until she's cleared, RAW may become a far more entertaining show.

Hey, and if you need someone to bully Saxton with Graves gone, can you think of anyone better suited than Bayley?

