5 Replacements for John Cena if he doesn't work Crown Jewel

John Cena has refused to work WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is just over a week away from us with uncertainty still over the event. In midst of controversy regarding the missing and allegedly murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, WWE is still moving on with the event. There are rumors from backstage that a few top tier Superstars are not willing to perform at the event.

WWE department made a decision to give the Superstars an option to avoid negative publicity regarding the event. Superstars can choose to perform or stay out of the event solely on their will without any repercussion.

John Cena has apparently told WWE that he won't be performing at the event which makes a spot vacant for the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel. Cena being advertised as a RAW Superstar, a RAW Superstar must replace him in the tournament if WWE could not manage to bring him on board.

John Cena's absence would certainly hurt the show, not only as a performer but also with star power that he brings on the table. It would be quite difficult to replace a superstar like Cena but here are the 5 superstars who can fill the vacant spot at the World Cup.

#5 Bobby Lashley

Lashley could fill up the Nostalgia quotient, being a superstar from the past

Bobby Lashley is also a Superstar that belonged to the era of the past. He made a name for himself during his first run with the company, being involved in high profile matches like the Battle of the Billionaires.

Ever since Lashley turned heel, he has looked as a legitimate monster who is on a path of destruction but has nothing to boast off. A tournament win would do wonders for him, making him a credible contender for any of the singles titles.

