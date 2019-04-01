5 results predictions for NXT Takeover: New York

This card looks amazing.

It has become a tradition at WrestleMania weekend, for NXT to put on their biggest show of the year. Takeover has become a thing of its own, usually taking place on the night before a Big Four pay-per-view. These shows are some of the best shows of the year across the entire wrestling industry. In less than a week, NXT will have possibly it's biggest Takeover yet.

The show is returning to the Barclays Center for the fifth time, with a slight name change. Takeover: New York looks like a stellar card, characteristic to the NXT norm. There is some real potential for WWE's third brand to be changed forever. Five huge title matches will help kick off the WrestleMania festivities on Friday, as us fans will sit hopeful and expect the excellence and perfection of Takeovers past.

There had to be major changes made to the card due to an unfortunate injury, but the quality of the card has hardly been compromised. NXT Takeover: New York looks to be another Triple H masterclass.

Here are the results predictions for all five matches on this exciting card.

#5 War Raiders vs Aleister Black and Ricochet (NXT Tag Team Championship)

This may be really predictable.

This was the last match to be confirmed, with Aleister Black and Ricochet winning the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on NXT TV. They are set to challenge the War Raiders in what is almost certainly their NXT swansong.

Black and Ricochet have been teaming up on Raw and Smackdown and have shown tremendous chemistry together. They could go into this match as the Raw Tag Team Champions as well, but it is still weird to see two men who have done so well in singles competition forming a tag team.

The War Raiders dethroned Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly at Takeover: Phoenix with an incredible performance. Hanson and Rowe have looked pretty great on the yellow brand so far and there is no reason for that not to continue this week.

Unless NXT is going with the Undisputed Era dominating the show this year, the War Raiders should absolutely hold the tag titles for a really long time. The two big men are athletic as they are powerful, a stellar combination in any tag team. Also, with Black and Ricochet moving over to the main roster, they will make the powerhouses look like killers.

Prediction: War Raiders def. Black and Ricochet and send them off to the main roster

