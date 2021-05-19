5 Retired pay-per-view concepts that NXT should bring back

One thing that NXT has done brilliantly is incorporate former WWE/WCW pay-per-views into its operating schedule. Concepts like WarGames and In Your House have both been used at various points. WarGames has been an annual show for November, and the pandemic didn't stop that in 2020. Every version of WarGames in NXT has been a must-watch.

In Your House was brought back last year and it featured Io Shirai capturing the NXT Women's Championship. The set was made to appear like a classic version, while old WWF personality Todd Pettengill returned for nostalgia. WWE even brought back Starrcade a few years ago. Shows like Halloween Havoc and the Great American Bash were also recently featured.

There are many other pay-per-views from WWE's past that NXT could bring back. The Black and Gold brand could either follow the concept or tweak it for the new generation. Nevertheless, here are five retired pay-per-view concepts that NXT could bring back.

#5 Bragging Rights could settle NXT rivalries

The last Bragging Rights took place in 2010.

As a pay-per-view concept, WWE only utilized Bragging Rights in 2009 and 2010 where it used the RAW vs. SmackDown angle that we now see in Survivor Series. For that reason, it wouldn't make sense to use it on the main roster.

NXT could bring back this pay-per-view in one of two ways. The first could be former Champions vying to become #1 Contenders. Since some performers have already won gold, it allows them the right to claim that they are better than others.

Proving that against each other would be an excellent way to blend multiple storylines into a few matches. It could be similar to when William Regal introduced the Gauntlet Eliminator after Karrion Kross was injured following his first title victory. That concept was again used at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

The other way NXT could bring Bragging Rights back is if they revamp the "Worlds Collide" moniker with Bragging Rights. While it would be hard to pit NXT vs. NXT UK due to the number of titles, the concept could still be used. Once travel restrictions return to normal as the pandemic subsides, the UK stars could travel to the US and vice versa.

NXT could also utilize the faction vs. faction aspect of feuds or a faction vs. a collection of stars for "bragging rights". There are a few different ways that this concept could be used, especially since the roster is incredibly deep with talented stars. Matches pitting tenured stars (Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, etc.) claiming to be the best ever in NXT could help make Bragging Rights a great potential pay-per-view.

1 / 5 NEXT