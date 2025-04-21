5 Returns that could've happened at WrestleMania 41 but didn't

WrestleMania 41 has received mixed reviews. Compared to the previous two editions of Mania, the show felt weaker, but wasn't bad by any standards.

The Triple Threat Main Event of Mania Saturday set the world on fire with Paul Heyman's shocking betrayal and alliance with Seth "Freakin" Rollins. IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley also tore the house down on Night Two.

There were quite a few special appearances. Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin made cameos to announce the attendance figures. Joe Hendry emerged as Randy Orton's unannounced challenger. Becky Lynch returned to team with Lyra Valkyria to win the Women's Tag Team Championships.

However, there was room for more and better returns, which could have happened at The Show of Shows, but didn't happen.

#5. Rusev could have been Randy Orton's WrestleMania opponent

Joe Hendry's surprise appearance at WrestleMania Sunday was a welcome surprise. Allegiant Stadium exploded with joy and sang along to his iconic theme song. Randy Orton made quick work of Hendry in a comedic segment that added much entertainment value.

However, Hendry's spot could have easily gone to Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute was spotted at WWE's Headquarters a while ago and has reportedly signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion. There was considerable fan interest in seeing the former US Champion return at Mania.

Triple H could be saving Rusev's comeback for the RAW or SmackDown after Mania 41. Nonetheless, he would have received a thunderous ovation in Allegiant Stadium as Orton's surprise opponent.

#4. Omos has been gone for a long time

Omos is another person who could have potentially faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. The Nigerian Giant has struggled under the creative leadership of Triple H.

Despite strong performances in outings with Brock Lesnar and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Hunter hasn't had many creative plans for the seven-footer. The former Tag Team Champion impressed many in Japan and has endeared himself to the fans through his YouTube channel.

Fans want Omos to have a more important role in WWE. His resurgence could have started with a massive WrestleMania win over Orton last night.

#3. Alexa Bliss has not been seen since Elimination Chamber

When Alexa Bliss finally returned in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, fans were jubilant. The former Women's Champion had been gone for two years, and the WWE Universe was excited to watch her come back home.

However, WWE has misutilized Bliss, and much of the steam from her return has been lost. Little Miss Bliss has not been seen since Elimination Chamber. She could have been Lyra Valkyria's mystery partner at WrestleMania or had a singles match with Chelsea Green for the Women's US Championship.

Bliss has much to offer to WWE's female division. Fans will be hoping that Triple H gives her an extended push in the aftermath of Mania.

#2. The Rock was rumored to participate in Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Until the last moment of the main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, fans were hoping that The Rock's entrance would hit and The Final Boss would walk down the ramp to ruin Rhodes' night.

The American Nightmare lost the WWE Championship to Cena, but The Final Boss directly didnt have anything to do with the loss. Michael Cole theorized that The Rock sent Travis Scott to help Cena win the 17th World Championship, but there was no sign of The Brahma Bull.

The Final Boss would have added so much energy to the main event between Rhodes and Cena. Many fans were disappointed that he didn't appear, especially considering the teases dropped in the last several months.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks were nowhere to be seen at WrestleMania

The Wyatt Sicks were reportedly moved to SmackDown a few months ago, but the sinister faction is yet to appear on the blue brand. Nonetheless, they could have returned at WrestleMania to terrorize the audience and put the locker room on notice.

Randy Orton's Mania moment could have been ruined by The Wyatt Sicks as Uncle Howdy could have orchestrated a brutal assault on the 14-time World Champion, setting the stage for their first feud on SmackDown.

WWE could be saving their return for the SmackDown After WrestleMania, but an appearance on The Show of Shows would have given the group mainstream attention.

